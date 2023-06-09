New Suit - Employment

Union Pacific, the major U.S. railway, was hit with an employment discrimination lawsuit on Thursday in Nebraska District Court. The suit, which arises from an underlying ADA discrimination class action, was filed by Nicholas Kaster PLLP on behalf of a former Union conductor who claims that he was excluded from work for allegedly not qualifying under a 'fitness-for-duty' evaluation due to his keratoconus eye condition. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:23-cv-00254, McDonald.

Transportation & Logistics

June 09, 2023, 6:48 AM

Plaintiffs

Brent McDonald

Plaintiffs

Nichols Kaster

defendants

Union Pacific Railroad Co.

nature of claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA