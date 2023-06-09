Union Pacific, the major U.S. railway, was hit with an employment discrimination lawsuit on Thursday in Nebraska District Court. The suit, which arises from an underlying ADA discrimination class action, was filed by Nicholas Kaster PLLP on behalf of a former Union conductor who claims that he was excluded from work for allegedly not qualifying under a 'fitness-for-duty' evaluation due to his keratoconus eye condition. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:23-cv-00254, McDonald.
Transportation & Logistics
June 09, 2023, 6:48 AM