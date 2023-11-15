McDermott Will & Emery Hires Veteran White & Case Competitio...

News From Law.com International

McDermott Will & Emery has snatched a long-time competition partner from White & Case in one of the biggest lateral hires in the Brussels market this year. Alex Schulz spent his full career at White & Case. He joined White & Case as an associate in 2000 and was promoted to local partner in 2009 and to partner in 2012. In 2019, he was appointed "executive partner", a role which saw him navigating the office through the Covid-19 pandemic lockdowns and organising and chairing partner meetings every two weeks.

November 15, 2023, 4:37 AM

