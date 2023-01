News From Law.com International

McDermott Will & Emery and Gibson Dunn & Crutcher have advised on the sale of a storied brand of rum from Venezuela to U.S.-based spirits company Brown-Forman -- a rare feat given that Venezuela has been a no-go zone for M&A transactions for more than a decade.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

January 19, 2023, 4:24 PM