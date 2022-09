Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Evans Fears & Schuttert on Friday removed a product liability lawsuit against Otis Elevator Co. and other defendants to Nevada District Court. The suit was filed by Ahlander Injury Law on behalf of Kevin McDermott. The case is 2:22-cv-01654, McDermott v. Otis Elevator Company et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

September 30, 2022, 6:47 PM