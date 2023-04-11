New Suit - Employment

Marriott International d/b/a W Atlanta Downtown was hit with an employment discrimination lawsuit Monday in Georgia Northern District Court. The court case was brought by HKM Employment Attorneys on behalf of a former food and beverage manager, who claims that she was wrongfully terminated after making internal complaints about being accused of having an alleged extramarital affair. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01523, McDermott v. Marriott International Inc.

April 11, 2023, 4:18 AM

