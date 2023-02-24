McDermott Sees 9% Revenue, PEP Growth, With Recession-Resist...

News From Law.com

McDermott Will & Emery didn't hit double-digit growth in revenue for the first time since 2017, but did come as close as one can with 9% revenue growth in a year where its aggregated peers saw declines. That revenue growth put the firm at just a hair under the $2 billion mark, sitting at $1.82 billion, up from $1.67 billion in 2021. McDermott also saw 9.2% growth in its profit per partner, hitting a record high of $3.32 million, up from $3.05 million in 2021.

