McDermott Will & Emery on Monday hired securities lawyer Brian Glennon as a partner in its Los Angeles office. Glennon joins the firm's litigation practice from Latham & Watkins, where he spent more than 22 years, most recently as partner and global co-chair of the firm's securities litigation and professional liability practice group.

California

July 08, 2024, 6:41 PM