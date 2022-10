News From Law.com

McDermott Will & Emery added three partners to its transactions practice group in New York, as Jonathan Levine, Megan Vallerie and Jun Won Kim all joined the firm in the last several months. All three attorneys came from different firms, as Levine joined from Arnold & Porter; Vallerie from Seyfarth Shaw and Kim from Simpson Thacher & Bartlett.

October 07, 2022, 5:00 AM