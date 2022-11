News From Law.com

McDermott Will & Emery is the first large law firm to announce a bonus match after Cravath, Swaine & Moore revealed their 2022 bonus schedule late Tuesday. Unlike Cravath, McDermott detailed bonuses for eighth-year associates. Those senior associates will see a bonus of $115,000 and a 2023 base salary of $415,000.

Legal Services - Large Law

November 30, 2022, 2:09 PM