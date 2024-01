News From Law.com

McDermott Will & Emery, expanding on one of its core and most profitable groups, is adding a five-lawyer healthcare team from Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, including FDA practice partner James "Jamie" Ravitz, partner Paul Gadiock and at least three other attorneys, the firm said Tuesday.

January 16, 2024, 4:00 AM

