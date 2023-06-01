McDermott Leans Into Structured Finance, Hiring Linklaters P...

News From Law.com

McDermott, Will & Emery has added structured finance partner Jonathan Ching from Linklaters in New York, seeing opportunity in certain verticals of the practice in an otherwise slower year in corporate work. Ching, who was at Linklaters since 2016 and prior to that at Jones Day, checks a few boxes the firm was looking for in a structured finance hire. "Clients continue to seek transactions in commodities, fintech and structured finance, three areas Jonathan has deep expertise navigating," said Harris Siskind, global head of McDermott's transactions practice, in a statement.

Legal Services - Large Law

June 01, 2023, 5:00 AM

nature of claim: /