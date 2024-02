News From Law.com

Alexei Cowett, a dealmaker with a long list of sports and celebrity clientele, has left Venable after close to a decade to join McDermott Will & Emery as a partner in Washington, D.C., the firm said Tuesday. Cowett had been at Venable since 2015 and has advised on over $60 billion in closed transactions across various mediums, McDermott said.

February 06, 2024, 2:00 PM

