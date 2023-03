News From Law.com

McDermott Will & Emery, fresh off a strong 2022, has added two partners to its transactions practice in California, including Shaalu Mehra from Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman in Silicon Valley and Matthew King from Gibson Dunn & Crutcher in Los Angeles.

March 22, 2023, 11:36 AM

