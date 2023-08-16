McDermott Lands 3-Lawyer Real Estate Transactional Group | L...

News From Law.com

McDermott Will & Emery has added a trio of real estate transactional lawyers, including two partners, who all previously practiced together at Weil, Gotshal & Manges. The lawyers include partner David Herman in New York, partner Sam Limmer in Washington, D.C., and of counsel Cynthia Resnick in Miami. All three were at Weil until last year, when at least two of the three — Limmer and Resnick — had brief stints at Paul Hastings as of counsel. All three joined McDermott in July and August.

August 16, 2023, 6:37 PM

