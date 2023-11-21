McDermott IP Trio Split To Launch Rimons Japan Practice, Cit...

News From Law.com International

Three of McDermott Will & Emery's longtime IP partners have relocated to distributed firm Rimon P.C., citing their new firm's greater flexibility on rates. Partners Tomoki Tanida, Takashi Saito and Michael "Mike" Fogarty arrived at Rimon's Northern Virginia office Oct. 23, bringing a team of five patent agents, staff and a 100% Japanese clientele from the Am Law 50 firm, lawyers at the firm said. Their moves fuel Rimon's growth in the IP space and help it launch a new Japan practice.

November 21, 2023, 10:46 AM

