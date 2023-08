News From Law.com

Ron Hauben, the former Ernst & Young general counsel who left the global accounting firm at the end of 2021 to help kickstart an accounting defense practice at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, has taken his practice to McDermott, Will & Emery, the latter form announced Tuesday morning.Hauben joins the New York office of McDermott, where he works as a partner and co-heads the accountant defense practice.

Legal Services - Large Law

August 29, 2023, 11:26 AM

nature of claim: /