McDermott Will & Emery, looking to bulk up the firm's presence in white-collar investigations, regulation, and cyber work, managed to do all of that Thursday as the firm brought on a seven-attorney white-collar litigation team from Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe, as well as the now-former chief of Complex Frauds and Cybercrime Unit at the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York.

March 14, 2024, 5:00 AM

