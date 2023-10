News From Law.com

McDermott Will & Emery broadened its tax practice in Houston by adding tax controversy partner Shawn O'Brien, who had been global co-head of tax-energy group at Mayer Brown. O'Brien, who joined the firm on Monday as a partner in tax practice group, said that while McDermott has other tax lawyers in its Houston office, he brings the tax dispute and controversy practice to the office.

October 05, 2023, 12:19 PM

