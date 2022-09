News From Law.com

McDermott Will & Emery has expanded its trial team in Dallas by hiring Baker Botts partner David Genender and Jones Day partner Richard Salgado, as the Am Law 100 firm targets growth in Texas in several practices including litigation. Genender started at McDermott on Friday, while Salgado made the move on Sept. 1.

Legal Services - Large Law

September 19, 2022, 8:30 AM