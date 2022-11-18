New Suit - Securities

Archaea Energy and members of its board of directors were slapped with a securities lawsuit on Friday in Delaware District Court in connection with the company's proposed acquisition by BP for $4.1 billion. The suit, brought by Long Law on behalf of John McDaniels, alleges that the proxy statement filed in support of the transaction contains false and misleading statements. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-01510, McDaniels v. Archaea Energy Inc. et al.

Energy

November 18, 2022, 6:02 PM