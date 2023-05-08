New Suit - Securities

Seagen, a drug company focused on targeted therapies for cancer, and members of its board of directors were hit with a shareholder lawsuit on Monday in Delaware District Court over the company's proposed acquisition by Pfizer for $43 billion. The suit, filed by Long Law on behalf of Richard McDaniel, alleges that the proxy statement filed in support of the deal contains false information. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00504, McDaniel v. Seagen Inc. et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

May 08, 2023, 6:04 PM

Plaintiffs

Richard McDaniel

Long Law, LLC

defendants

Seagen, Inc.

Christian Beedgen

John D. Harkey, Jr.

Joseph Ansanelli

Margaret Francis

Ramin Sayar

Randy Gottfried

Sandra Bergeron

Timothy Youngblood

Tracey Newell

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws