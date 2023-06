Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at the Chartwell Law Offices on Friday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Sprouts Farmers Market and other defendants to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by attorney Todd B. Jacobs on behalf of Helena McCurry. The case is 2:23-cv-02312, Mccurry v. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

June 16, 2023, 1:00 PM

Plaintiffs

Helena Mccurry

defendants

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc.

Majestic Quality Maintenance, Inc.

Matworks Co, LLC

Tec Services, LLC

defendant counsels

Chartwell Law Offices

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims