Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on Friday removed a lawsuit against Jericho Home Improvements LLC to Missouri Western District Court. The suit was filed by Doyle & Bruce on behalf of an installer who contends that he sustained injuries while working for Jericho Home. The case is 4:23-cv-00151, McCune v. Jericho Home Improvements, LLC.

Construction & Engineering

March 03, 2023, 4:35 PM