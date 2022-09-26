New Suit

A COVID-19 vaccine skeptic filed a $10 million defamation lawsuit on Monday against The Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise, parent company Gannett Media and Ascension St. John Hospital. The lawsuit, filed in Virginia Eastern District Court by the Law Office of Steven S. Biss on behalf of Dr. Peter A. McCullough, centers on two articles published by the Bartlesville, Oklahoma newspaper in Oct. 2021. McCullough claims that the articles contain false and defamatory assertions that he had been fired from previous medical positions and that his views had been widely discredited. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-01099, McCullough v. Gannett Co., Inc. et al.

September 26, 2022, 6:01 PM