New Suit - Product Liability

FCA US, the maker of Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat and Jeep automobiles, was hit with a product liability lawsuit Thursday in Montana District Court arising from a Dodge Ram cab allegedly prone to rollovers. The court case, brought by Beck, Amsden & Stalpes on behalf of Tricia McCullough, contends that FCA was aware the roof design of the 2002-2008 Dodge Ram 1500 Quad cab had a defective and dangerous strength-to-weight ratio. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 9:22-cv-00192, McCullough v. FCA US, LLC et al.

Automotive

December 15, 2022, 5:14 PM