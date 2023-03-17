Weber Gallagher Simpson Stapleton Fires & Newby and Lavery Law have stepped in to represent Clinton County, Pennsylvania, and other defendants in a pending civil rights lawsuit. The action was filed Jan. 31 in Pennsylvania Middle District Court by Dyller & Solomon on behalf of the Estate of John Milford McCullough, who committed suicide at the Clinton County Correctional Facility after the defendants allegedly failed to provide adequate mental health care. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Christopher C. Conner, is 4:23-cv-00171, McCullough v. Clinton County et al.
Government
March 17, 2023, 12:54 PM