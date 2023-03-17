Who Got The Work

Weber Gallagher Simpson Stapleton Fires & Newby and Lavery Law have stepped in to represent Clinton County, Pennsylvania, and other defendants in a pending civil rights lawsuit. The action was filed Jan. 31 in Pennsylvania Middle District Court by Dyller & Solomon on behalf of the Estate of John Milford McCullough, who committed suicide at the Clinton County Correctional Facility after the defendants allegedly failed to provide adequate mental health care. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Christopher C. Conner, is 4:23-cv-00171, McCullough v. Clinton County et al.

Government

March 17, 2023, 12:54 PM

Plaintiffs

Darla McCullough

Plaintiffs

Dyller & Solomon, LLC

Law Office Of Barry H. Dyller

defendants

Christina Mazzulla

Clinton County

Jeremy Shank

Lieutenant Muthler

Officer Etters

Officer King

Officer Young

Wellpath, LLC

William Detterline

defendant counsels

Andrew W. Norfleet

Lavery Law

Weber Gallagher Simpson Stapleton Fires & Newby

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation