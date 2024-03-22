Who Got The Work

Alan D. Leeth and Matthew T. Mitchell of Burr & Forman have entered appearances for Loss Prevention Services and American Credit Acceptance in a pending lawsuit for claims under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act. The complaint was filed Feb. 5 in Texas Northern District Court by Thompson Consumer Law Group on behalf of Artenia McCullen. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Ed Kinkeade, is 3:24-cv-00286, Mccullen v. American Credit Acceptance, LLC et al.

Banking & Financial Services

March 22, 2024, 9:29 AM

Plaintiffs

Artenia Mccullen

Plaintiffs

Thompson Consumer Law Group PC

defendants

A&E Towing LLC

A&E Towing, LLC

American Credit Acceptance LLC

American Credit Acceptance, LLC

Loss Prevention Services LLC

defendant counsels

Burr & Forman

nature of claim: 480/over alleged breaches of consumer credit or privacy laws