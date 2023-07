New Suit - Class Action

Hyundai Motor, the South Korean carmaker, and Kia Motors were hit with a product liability class action Monday in California Central District Court. The complaint, brought by Cotchett, Pitre & McCarthy, centers on allegedly defective air bag inflators that were manufactured by Arc Automotive and installed in the co-defendants' vehicles. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:23-cv-01196, McCrory et al v. Hyundai America, Inc. et al.

Automotive

July 04, 2023, 4:53 AM

Anita Victory

Brad Hoschar

Brenda Smith Watson

Cara Taylor Long

Deneen Brown

Hannah Jones

Hyundai Motor Group

James McCrory

Jonathan Carano

Jordan Tribble

Latricia Ford

Marie Hudson

Patricia Taylor

Richard Topa

Shona Thomas

Theresa Wolle

Tracy Miles

Tyler Baker

Cotchett, Pitre & McCarthy

defendants

Hyundai Motor Company, -

Kia America, Inc.

Hyundai America, Inc.

Hyundai-Mobis Co., Ltd

Kia Corporation

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct