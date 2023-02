Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Bradley Arant Boult Cummings on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America to South Carolina District Court. The suit, concerning a dispute over policy premiums, was filed by Haynsworth Sinkler Boyd on behalf of McCraw Investments. The case is 6:23-cv-00501, McCraw et al v. Guardian Life Insurance Company of America, The.

Insurance

February 06, 2023, 6:38 PM