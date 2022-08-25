Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Fisher & Phillips on Thursday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against South Carolina Public Service Authority d/b/a Santee Cooper to South Carolina District Court. The suit was filed by Ormond Dunn on behalf of Sandra B. McCoy, who claims she was placed on involuntary leave then terminated after she had contracted COVID-19, which exacerbated her diabetes. She also asserts that her condition required her to use a wheelchair, and the restrooms at her work station were not wheelchair-accessible. The case is 2:22-cv-02835, McCoy v. South Carolina Public Service Authority.

Government

August 25, 2022, 3:09 PM