New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Nestle USA was hit with a consumer class action Sunday in Florida Northern District Court over the marketing of its Perrier brand 'lime' flavored sparkling mineral water. The suit, filed by Sheehan & Associates, contends that the product does not contain any 'appreciable amount of lime,' but instead contains natural flavors. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-02218, Mccoy v. Nestl USA, Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

January 30, 2023, 5:22 AM