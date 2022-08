Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Hiltgen & Brewer on Thursday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Rush Enterprises, a commercial vehicle retailer, and John Garcia to Oklahoma Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Walker Ferguson & Ferguson on behalf of David McCoy. The case is 4:22-cv-00361, McCoy v. Garcia et al.

Automotive

August 18, 2022, 4:45 PM