Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Seyfarth Shaw on Tuesday removed an employment class action against Hard Rock Concrete Cutters, a stone cutting company, to Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, filed by the Garfinkel Group, alleges that the defendant failed to pay current and former employees an overtime rate that the company approved in a 2017 collective bargaining agreement. The case is 1:23-cv-02265, McCoy et al v. Hard Rock Concrete Cutters, Inc.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

April 11, 2023, 12:58 PM

Plaintiffs

Christopher Miranda

James McCoy

James Trafford

Patrick McCoy

Wayne Holcomb

defendants

Hard Rock Concrete Cutters, Inc.

defendant counsels

Seyfarth Shaw

nature of claim: 720/pertaining to labor union relations