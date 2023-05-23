Who Got The Work

David J. Reis and Katelyn E. Rey of Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer and Elizabeth A. Roussel and Luke G. LaHaye of Adam and Reese have stepped in to defend Alacrity Adjusting Solutions LLC in a pending collective employment action. The suit was filed April 8 in Louisiana Eastern District Court by Lilly PLLC on behalf of individuals employed by the defendant as team leads who contend that they were not paid for overtime hours worked. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Eldon E. Fallon, is 2:23-cv-01206, McCoy et al v. Alacrity Adjusting Solutions, LLC.

Insurance

May 23, 2023, 6:21 AM

Plaintiffs

Angela Dustin

Anita Alexander

Ben Schexnider

Bobbie Graham

Branggie Jimenez

Brittanie Griffin

Danny Gandy

Derek McCoy

James Henderson

Jean-Marc Simeon

John Swanner

Lashaunda Carlo

Leasa Knox

Marc-Henry Cherival

Montel Chase

Rhonda Gandy

Ronald Inman

Vincent Gaines

Plaintiffs

Heidelberg Patterson Welch Wright

Lilly, PLLC

defendants

Alacrity Adjusting Solutions, LLC

defendant counsels

Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer

Adams and Reese

nature of claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations