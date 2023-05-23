David J. Reis and Katelyn E. Rey of Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer and Elizabeth A. Roussel and Luke G. LaHaye of Adam and Reese have stepped in to defend Alacrity Adjusting Solutions LLC in a pending collective employment action. The suit was filed April 8 in Louisiana Eastern District Court by Lilly PLLC on behalf of individuals employed by the defendant as team leads who contend that they were not paid for overtime hours worked. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Eldon E. Fallon, is 2:23-cv-01206, McCoy et al v. Alacrity Adjusting Solutions, LLC.
Insurance
May 23, 2023, 6:21 AM