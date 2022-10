New Suit - Contract

McCorvey Sheet Metal Works filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Travelers, Zurich and other defendants on Friday in Maryland District Court. The suit, over allegedly unpaid invoices for subcontracting work, was brought by the Braude Law Group. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:22-cv-02789, McCorvey Sheet Metal Works LP v. Travelers Casualty and Surety Co. of America et al.

Insurance

October 28, 2022, 6:14 PM