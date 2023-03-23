Who Got The Work

Brian Pete and Casey Katz Pearlman of Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith have stepped in as defense counsel to United Facility Services Corp's d/b/a EastCo in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The complaint was filed Feb. 6 in New York Eastern District Court by Detoffol & Gittleman on behalf of a former cleaning crew supervisor, who contends that he was wrongfully terminated after he complained about being sexually harassed. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Gary R. Brown, is 2:23-cv-00888, McCormick v. United Facility Services Corp's.

Business Services

March 23, 2023, 8:21 AM

Plaintiffs

Daniel McCormick

Plaintiffs

Detoffol & Gittleman, Attorneys At Law

defendants

United Facility Services Corp dba Eastco

United Facility Services Corp's

defendant counsels

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination