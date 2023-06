Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Barnes & Thornburg on Wednesday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against GardaWorld Security Services to Ohio Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by the Spitz Law Firm on behalf of a former security guard who claims that she was forced to resign due to ongoing sex and disability discrimination. The case is 1:23-cv-00348, McCormick v. Industrial Security Services, LLC.

Business Services

June 07, 2023, 12:20 PM

Plaintiffs

Kara McCormick

defendants

Industrial Security Services, LLC

defendant counsels

Barnes & Thornburg

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation