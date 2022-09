New Suit - Employment

DXC Technology, an IT services provider, was sued Tuesday in Connecticut District Court over alleged age-based employment discrimination. The court case was brought by Garrison Levin-Epstein Fitzgerald & Pirrotti on behalf of Robert McCormick. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-01210, McCormick v. DXC Technology.

Technology

September 27, 2022, 3:08 PM