New Suit

Brookfield Asset Management, Hilton Worldwide Holdings and Park Hotels & Resorts were sued Tuesday in Georgia Northern District Court over alleged violations of the Fair Housing Act. The suit was filed by a pro se plaintiff who contends that her accommodation needs were not met. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01876, McCormack v. Hilton Resorts Corporation et al.

Real Estate

April 26, 2023, 6:12 AM

Plaintiffs

Genori McCormack

defendants

Brookfield Asset Management LLC

Hilton Management LLC

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc

Hilton Resorts Corporation

nature of claim: 443/over alleged violations of the Fair Housing Act