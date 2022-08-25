New Suit - Consumer

Greystar Worldwide, a real estate company focused on rental housing, and other defendants were hit with a complaint Thursday in Colorado District Court for claims under the Consumer Leasing Act. The suit was filed pro se by Katherine E. McCormack, who contends the defendants failed to give proper notice to residents of an apartment building prior to requiring them to vacate. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-02187, McCormack v. Greystar Worldwide,LLC et al.

Real Estate

August 25, 2022, 7:47 PM