Who Got The Work

Joanna Diakos and Priya Chadha of K&L Gates have stepped in to defend Cogency Global Inc. and its senior vice president Colleen A. De Vries in a pending securities class action. The complaint, filed Aug. 25 in New York Southern District Court by Scott + Scott, alleges that Dingdong (Cayman) Ltd., an e-commerce grocery platform in China, sold frozen fish instead of fresh fish and replaced the labels on expired vegetables, contradicting the company's registration statement in which it asserted a commitment to delivering fresh meat and produce to customers. Kirkland & Ellis partner Matthew Solum has stepped in to represent Dingdong (Cayman) Ltd. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Vernon S. Broderick, is 1:22-cv-07273, McCormack v. Dingdong (Cayman) Ltd. et al.