New Suit - Securities Class Action

Dingdong (Cayman) Ltd., an e-commerce grocery platform in China, and other defendants were hit with a securities class action on Thursday in New York Southern District Court. The suit alleges that the company sold frozen fish instead of fresh fish and replaced the labels on expired vegetables, contradicting the company's Registration Statement in which it asserted a commitment to delivering fresh meat and produce to customers. The complaint further alleges that Dingdong's safety violations led to costly regulatory investigations. Various underwriters are also named as defendants. The complaint was filed by Scott + Scott. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-07273, McCormack v. Dingdong (Cayman) Ltd. et al.