Who Got The Work

Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati partners Sheryl S. Bassin, Nicki Locker and Evan L. Seite have stepped in to represent Viatris, a drug company formed through the 2020 merger of Mylan and Pfizer's Upjohn business, and its top officers in a pending securities class action. The action, filed June 15 in Pennsylvania Western District Court by Pomerantz LLP and attorney Anthony F. Jeselnik, accuses the defendants of failing to disclose that the company was experiencing more competition in its United States complex generics business; was not able to create a stable revenue base; and was actively planning to divest its biosimilars business. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Marilyn J. Horan, is 2:23-cv-01098, Mccord v. Viatris Inc. et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

July 31, 2023, 6:42 AM

Plaintiffs

Eastern Atlantic States Carpenters Pension, Annuity And Health Funds (Easc)

Kathryn P. Mccord

Plaintiffs

Pomerantz LLP

Law Office Of Anthony F. Jeselnik

Flannery Georgalis

defendants

Viatris Inc.

Anthony Mauro

Michael Goettler

Rajiv Malik

Sanjeev Narula

Walt Owens

defendant counsels

Pietragallo Gordon Alfano Bosick & Raspanti LLP

Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws