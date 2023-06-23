Who Got The Work

Viatris, a drug company formed through the 2020 merger of Mylan and Pfizer's Upjohn business, and other defendants have turned to attorney Eric G. Soller of Pietragallo Gordon Alfano Bosick & Raspanti to fend off a pending securities class action. The case, filed June 15 in Pennsylvania Western District Court by Pomerantz LLP and attorney Anthony F. Jeselnik, accuses the defendants of failing to disclose that the company was experiencing more competition in its United States complex generics business; was not able to create a stable revenue base; and was actively planning to divest its biosimilars business. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Marilyn J. Horan, is 2:23-cv-01098, Mccord v. Viatris Inc. et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

June 23, 2023, 7:52 AM

Kathryn P. Mccord

Law Office Of Anthony F. Jeselnik

Viatris Inc.

Anthony Mauro

Michael Goettler

Rajiv Malik

Sanjeev Narula

Walt Owens

Pietragallo Gordon Alfano Bosick & Raspanti LLP

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws