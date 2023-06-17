New Suit - Securities Class Action

Viatris, a drug company formed through the 2020 merger of Mylan and Pfizer's Upjohn business, and its top officers were hit with a securities class action Thursday in Pennsylvania Western District Court. The suit, filed by Pomerantz LLP and attorney Anthony F. Jeselnik, accuses the defendants of failing to disclose that the company was experiencing more competition in its United States complex generics business; was not able to create a stable revenue base; and was actively planning to divest its biosimilars business. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-01098, Mccord v. Viatris Inc. et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

June 17, 2023, 10:14 AM

Plaintiffs

Kathryn P. Mccord

Plaintiffs

Law Office Of Anthony F. Jeselnik

defendants

Viatris Inc.

Anthony Mauro

Michael Goettler

Rajiv Malik

Sanjeev Narula

Walt Owens

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws