Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Brewer, Krause, Brooks & Chastain on Thursday removed a wrongful death lawsuit against CSX, the Florida-based railroad freight company, and other defendants to Tennessee Middle District Court. The suit, which pertains to a man-made tidal wave that killed at least 20 people, accuses CSX of negligently maintaining a culvert under the Tennessee-based Trace Creek bridge. The suit is backed by Reynolds, Potter, Ragan & Vandivort; Meyers & Flowers; and Newsome Melton PA. The case is 3:22-cv-00760, McCord et al v. CSX Transportation, Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

September 30, 2022, 5:47 AM