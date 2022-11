New Suit

Stark & Stark filed a lawsuit Friday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court on behalf of Joan M. Efinger and Margaret M. McCook. The suit, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, takes aim at Joseph A. Bucci. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-04522, McCook et al v. Bucci.

Pennsylvania

November 11, 2022, 2:01 PM