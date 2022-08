Who Got The Work

Edna S. Kersting of Wilson Elser has entered an appearance for Principal Financial Group, a global insurance and asset management group, in a pending ERISA lawsuit. The suit, for long-term disability benefits, was filed July 15 in Arizona District Court by the Zoldan Law Group on behalf of Michelle McConnell. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge James A. Soto, is 4:22-cv-00317, McConnell v. Principal Life Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

August 29, 2022, 11:14 AM