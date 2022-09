Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Smith Von Schleicher & Associates on Monday removed an ERISA lawsuit against Hartford Financial Services to Indiana Southern District Court. The suit, for claims made under a life insurance policy, was filed by Hume, Smith, Geddes, Green & Simmons on behalf of Amy McConnell. The case is 1:22-cv-01878, Mcconnell v. Hartford Life And Accident Insurance Company.

Insurance

September 26, 2022, 3:42 PM