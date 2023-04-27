New Suit - Securities

Fidelity National Information Services and members of its board of directors were slapped with a shareholder derivative lawsuit on Thursday in Florida Middle District Court over the company's 2019 acquisition of global payment processor Worldpay for $43 billion. The suit accuses the defendants of misrepresenting the strategic value of Worldpay and comes on the heels of a Feb. 2023 announcement that Fidelity would treat the company as a $17.6 billion write-off. The complaint was filed by Cook Law and Rigrodsky Law on behalf of Portia McCollum. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00496, McCollum v. Norcross et al.

April 27, 2023, 3:00 PM

Portia McCollum

Cook Law, P.A.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.

Brian T. Shea

Ellen R Alemany

Gary A. Norcross

Gary L. Lauer

James B. Stallings, Jr.

Jeffrey A Goldstein

Jeffrey E. Stiefler

Keith W. Hughes

Kenneth Lamneck

Lee Adrean

Lisa A. Hook

Louise M. Parent

Mark A. Ernst

Mark Benjamin

Mark J. Hawkins

Stephanie Ferris

Vijay D'silva

nature of claim: 160/for securities claims