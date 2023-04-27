Fidelity National Information Services and members of its board of directors were slapped with a shareholder derivative lawsuit on Thursday in Florida Middle District Court over the company's 2019 acquisition of global payment processor Worldpay for $43 billion. The suit accuses the defendants of misrepresenting the strategic value of Worldpay and comes on the heels of a Feb. 2023 announcement that Fidelity would treat the company as a $17.6 billion write-off. The complaint was filed by Cook Law and Rigrodsky Law on behalf of Portia McCollum. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00496, McCollum v. Norcross et al.
Business Services
April 27, 2023, 3:00 PM